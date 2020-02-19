Love Aaj Kal Box Office: Here Are The Economics Of The Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan Starrer

Love Aaj Kal has proved to be one of the biggest Box Office flops of this year so far. The film took a good opening but dropped in the weekend to crash down further on Monday. Even on Tuesday, the collections continued to slip despite the film already coming on a very low level.

The film which was expected to collect 60-70 crores in the worst case will now struggle to even touch the 40 crore mark in the lifetime collection slab.

Let’s have a look at the economics of the film:

Total Cost Including P&A: 65 crores

Recovery from Satellite, Digital & Music rights: 55 crores

Sale of All India Theatrical Rights: 45 crores

Overseas Rights: 10 crores

So coming from all the above numbers, the producers of Love Aaj Kal are safe but it’s the distributors who are going to face heavy losses. To recover, an amount of 45 crores the film needs to collect 90-100 crores just in India and that’s not possible given the current circumstances.

The distributors will, therefore, face losses of around 25 crores.

Starring Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Randeep Hooda & Arushi Sharma, Love Aaj Kal released on Feb 14. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film will be out of most of the cinemas by the end of the first week.

The first part of Love Aaj Kal which released back in 2009 was a Super Hit. Starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, it was one of the biggest grossers of that year.

