Neena Gupta On Badhaai Ho: “Gajraj Rao Used To Take Permissions For Everything Which Really Irritated Me”

Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao made for one of the best onscreen couples when they first appeared together last year in Badhai Ho! While their camaraderie looked surreal and natural to the tee, Neena has made some rather interesting revelations about the kind of person Gajraj Rao is. But the most sensation revelation by Neena is that Gajraj Rao took permission from her for everything and in every scene.

What has left readers amused is that Neena revealed that Gajraj Rao also asked for permission before resting his head on her lap before a shot. However, the veteran actor was quick to say that things have changed drastically between the duo. It may also be noted that the affable chemistry between her and Rao was one of the biggest driving forces for the success of Badhai Ho!

Speaking to PTI about their initial days of shoot, Neena revealed, “During Badhaai Ho, he used to be very reserved and quiet. He used to take a lot of permissions during the scenes which really irritated me initially. ‘Neena ji may I put my head on your lap like this, ‘Can I do this or that?’ “But eventually when we started rehearsing, it became easy. Now both of us joke around and pull each other’s leg. We are very comfortable both mentally and physically. We are able to feed off each other’s performance and people can see that comfort on-screen which translates into an easy chemistry.”

Now Neena and Gajraj are aiming to recreate the same chemistry in their next outing, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan. The film, based on the sensitive issue of homophobia features Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in lead roles.

Directed by debutant director Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is set to release on the 21st of February, 2020.

