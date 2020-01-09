Rajinikanth starrer Darbar that hit the big screen across the world today has created a huge buzz. While the film is getting mixed review from across, the latest update is that the AR Murugadoss directorial has been leaked online already, that too in HD and the culprit is the same as usual, Tamilrockers. Below is everything you would want to know about the same.

The film has been leaked in HD in the first few hours of its release which comes in as a huge shocker for everyone. The leak has only increased the risk of affecting on the box office but we also know the fandom that Thalaiva enjoys and it may not affect the collection. Considering that his loyal fans always consider watching his films on the big screens.

The film stars Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas and Suniel Shetty in the leading roles. It has bought old onscreen couple Nayanthara and Thalaiva back together post almost a decade. They last worked together in 2005 hit Chandramuki.

The film stars Rajinikanth as a cop and is a revenge drama. The film revolves around the cop chasing down a drug dealer who is also the murderer of his daughter. The film promises the standard Rajini swag and there is an abundance of action for fans to rejoice.

