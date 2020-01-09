Post JNU Visit, Deepika Padukone’s Twitter Followers Hike To 26.8 Million; Surpasses Priyanka Chopra & Others

The entire nation was stunned when Deepika Padukone paid a visit to JNU University to extend her support to the victims of the recent JNU violence. While there may be a section slamming DP with hashtags like #BoycottChhapaak and sharing screenshots of blocking the actress, it looks like the consequence of it was totally opposite.

If one has noticed, Deepika Padukone’s Twitter followers have seen a hike of as many as 40,000 followers. The actress now has 26.8 million followers, which remain a million more than global actress Priyanka Chopra, and has a huge difference when compared to contemporaries like Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, and others.

Meanwhile, most celebrities supported the Chhapaak actress on her big move. From Swara Bhasker, Richa Chaddha, Anurag Kashyap, Kabir Khan, Anubhav Sinha, Tahira Kashyap to Sayani Gupta – various B’Towners went all praises for the actress.

On 5th January, masked mobs forcefully thrashed a bunch of students and teachers present in the JNU campus. Reports state that this mob-attack left 30 people injured provoking many people around the country to unite.

Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap even changed the display picture — this time with Deepika Padukone’s pic on his Twitter handle to show his support to her move to visit the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in Delhi on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film, Chhapaak is slated for a release tomorrow. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role and has been directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Chhapaak is inspired by real-life incidents of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!