Chunky Panday On Ananya Panday’s Link Up Rumours: “Would Be Abnormal If She Didn’t Have A Boyfriend”

Ananya Panday has amassed a huge fan following even before her debut, thanks to her fashionista image. And then, the petite actress made everyone sit up and take notice of her acting chops with Student Of The Year 2. But it is Ananya’s love life that is the most talked-about topic.

Right from rumors about her dating Kartik Aaryan to being in a relationship with Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, Ananya’s love life is much talked about. And now, daddy cool Chunky Panday has decided to put all rumours at rest once and for all. In his most recent interview, the Housefull actor said that it is absolutely normal for Ananya to have a boyfriend at the age that she is.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Chunky aka Aakhri Pasta, said, “She’s 21, it would be abnormal if she didn’t have a boyfriend. I have been through this in my time, so I know how much of it is true. You’re ready for these things as an insider.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Chunky will next be seen in Jawaani Jaaneman. The film also features Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in lead roles. Moreover, Jawaani Jaaneman also marks the big-screen debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F.

The film features Chunky as someone who refuses to behave his age. Talking about his character in the film, Chunky concluded quipping, “It was difficult for me because mentally, I am like a five-year-old. Here, I had to play a 50-something man pretending to be a 25-year-old.”

