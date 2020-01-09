After Parineeti Chopra, Rana Daggubati Opts Out Of Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride Of India & Here’s Why

Ajay Devgn’s multi starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India was announced early last year. But anticipation began building among fans ever since the first look of Ajay from the film was shared. Ajay Devgn’s first look as Sq. Ld. Vijay Karnik has created a lot of buzz online. But sadly, after Parineeti Chopra announced her exit from the film due to her busy schedule, it is now being reported that Rana Daggubati too has opted out of the film.

It is being speculated that the Baahubali fame actor, has walked out of the film citing health issues. For the unversed, Rana Daggubati, was to play a lieutenant colonel of the Madras regiment in the ensemble drama. But now it is being reported that the actor and the makers of the film have amicably parted ways.

A certain source has been quoted by Mid-Day saying, “The film requires Rana to perform heavy-duty action sequences. The makers and the actor tried to look at possible options to retain him, including hiring body doubles, but things did not work out and they parted ways amicably.”

However, there are some who are saying that like Parineeti, Rana too had to bow out of the project owing to date issues. Another source has been quoted by Mid-Day saying, “Rana’s schedule was supposed to start around October. However, the entire shooting schedule was delayed, and now, his stint is slated for next month. Since the actor is currently busy with Hiranyakashyap, he decided to opt-out of the project. The makers have started looking for a replacement.”

It’s a privilege to present @ajaydevgn sir’s first look as Sq. Ld. Vijay Karnik from my upcoming directorial film #BhujThePrideOfIndia . #14Aug2020. pic.twitter.com/5pZiORdXjs — Abhishekdudhaiya (@AbhishekDudhai6) January 1, 2020

Well, only time will tell what really transpired between the actor and the makers. Meanwhile, based on true events, Bhuj: The Pride Of India features an impressive ensemble with actors like Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Ammy Virk among others.

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film is slated to release on the 14th August 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!