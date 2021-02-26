Actress Priya Prakash Varrier, who made a place for herself in our hearts with her wink in the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from Oru Adaar Love, is all set to make her Telugu film debut, Check. But it seems like not all went as smooth as she expected. In fact, her co-star Nithiin stepped in to save her.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a video from her fall. In the video, Priya was seen shooting a song sequence that required the star to take a leap of faith and hop on to co-star Nithiin’s back. Scroll down to read and get a glimpse at what happened on sets.

As seen in the video, Priya Prakash Varrier made the jump but fell short and landed up, falling on her back. Priya laid on the floor for a moment, gathering her thoughts before Nithiin and the film’s crew lifted her up. While she laughed it out, Nithiin, too, could be seen chuckling. Sharing the video on Instagram, Priya captioned it, “Visual representation of life knocking me down everytime I try and take a leap of faith @actor_nithiin @rahulshrivatsav @sekharmaster #checkonfeb26th (sic).”

Concerned about her well being, several Priya Prakash Varrier’s fans took to the comments section and told her to take care. One user wrote, “Take care of your ribs. Please take care ma.” Another follower replied, “Priya Di… Take care.”

Talking about Check, this Telugu prison drama is written and directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti. Produced by V Anand Prasad’s Bhavya Creations, the film stars Nithiin, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier in pivotal roles. As per reports, Nithiin plays Aditya, a chess player who is on death row.

Nithiin treated fans with the film’s teaser on New Year. While Rakul appeared briefly in the teaser, Priya was nowhere to be seen.

