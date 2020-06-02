Priya Prakash Varrier Makes A Comeback On Instagram & Gives A Befitting Reply To Trolls

The wink sensation Priya Prakash Varrier recently went on a social media detox as she deactivated her Instagram account. Turns out the actor is now back on it after a sabbatical. She shared her reason about exiting and also the experience of staying away from it.

Priya Prakash Varrier shared a 10-minute video on her comeback to the photo-sharing app. In the video, she first thanked her fans and followers who supported her in her decision. She thanked them for their concern too.

Explaining what she did in the break/me time, Priya Prakash Varrier said, “I had a lot of fun in the past two weeks, however, since it is my professional space, I am back. I felt that pressure about the likes, followers and views.”

Revealing the reason she stated that was why she decided to go away. Priya Prakash Varrier further also addressed the episode where people trolled and made memes about her deactivating Instagram. She said how she does not understand the scheme of things. Further, she also hit back at the trolls by recalling some mean comments. Priya recalled a comment that read she deactivated the account because she wanted publicity. She cleared the air around it and said, “ Do you hear yourself out? Who would want publicity in the time when people are fighting for their lives?”

Catch the video below:

Meanwhile, Priya Prakash Varrier, who is 7.2 million strong on Instagram signed her first Bollywood movie, Sridevi Bungalow last year. The actor also has Love Hackers in her kitty.

