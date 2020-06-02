Kajol Has The Best Thing To Look Forward To Amid Lockdown – A Clean Future!

Bollywood actress Kajol feels the future is not far away but seems like a lifetime.

Kajol shared a monochrome picture where she is seen gazing out from her balcony.

“Looking at the future which isn’t so far away really, but seems like a lifetime. #breathclean #nonpolluted,” she wrote.

Recently amid the ongoing lockdown, the actress took to Instagram to treat her fans with an upside-down selfie while flaunting her trademark infectious smile.

“Upside down selfie in an upside down world! Is there a right way to selfie? Or is it each to his own …. hmmmm . That’s a thought! #selfcare #selflove #allpaths #nojudgement,” Kajol posted with the picture.

Last month, Kajol took her fans down memory lane as she shared a “behind the scene” picture with co-star Aamir Khan in “Fanaa”, when the film completed 14 years.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Tanhaji:The Unsung warrior opposite hubby dearest Ajay Devgn, followed by a short film, Devi.

