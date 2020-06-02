A false story has been doing rounds that Deepika Padukone has taken over as producer for ’83 and will oversee post-production after Shibashish Sarkar of Reliance Entertainment tested positive for Coronavirus.

Putting rumours to the rest, a source close to the 83 team shares, “In times of COVID-19, when all of us should be wishing each other well, a false and insensitive story has been done. Deepika Padukone, as a producer, like all producers of ’83 is an integral part of the project. But when a film has a highly able director like Kabir Khan, who is dedicatedly looking into this post-production, where is the need for anyone else to do anything?!”

Meanwhile, ’83 traces the journey of the Indian Cricket team winning the most coveted title in the world of cricket.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present ’83, is a Kabir Khan Films Production. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and ’83 Film Ltd.

’83 is directed by Kabir Khan. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release slated in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!