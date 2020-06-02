Wajid Khan’s Mother Tested Positive Hours After His Demise Due To Coronavirus

Wajid Khan of the music composer duo Sajid-Wajid passed away yesterday. He was dealing with complications related to the kidney. Several reports even suggest that the musician contracted Coronavirus. Now hours after passing, his mother Razina has been tested positive too.

If the rumours are now to be believed, Wajid Khan had been on a ventilator for 4 days before his demise. He was suffering from throat and kidney infection. Owing to the same, his mother Razina stayed at the hospital to look after him. That is when she got infected with Coronavirus through different patients. Wajid furthermore contracted COVID-19 through his mother.

A source close to ABP News reveals the same as, “Razina had contracted coronavirus before Wajid was infected. Wajid, who was suffering from kidney and throat infection, tested positive for COVID-19 later,” another source said.

Talking about Razina’s health condition, “Sajid-Wajid’s mother is better now and her condition has improved. She had been staying in Surana Sethia hospital to take care of her ailing son. However, she contracted COVID-19 after coming in contact with other coronavirus patients in the hospital,” revealed the source further.

Meanwhile, Wajid Khan was laid to rest at a crematorium in Versova. Many of his family members and close friends couldn’t be there for his last rites because of the stringent rules amid the on-going pandemic.

Present during the last rites were brother Sajid Khan, actor Aditya Pancholi and Salman Khan’s best friend Nadeem.

Many Bollywood celebrities too took to social media to pay their tributes. Starting from close friend Salman Khan to Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saleem Merchant, Varun Dhawan, Amitabh Bachchan, Swara Bhasker are amongst the few who paid respect.

Sajid-Wajid recently collaborated with Salman Khan for his lockdown songs – Pyaar Karona and Bhai Bhai.

