Salman Khan VS Vivek Oberoi: FULL Story About The Infamous Fallout Ft. Aishwarya Rai – CELEBRITY RIVALS #13

Salman Khan’s relationship with Aishwarya Rai is a tale of love as old as time. The duo had fallen in love with each other on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s iconic film, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which also starred Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. They started dating in the year 1999 and their love affair was the talk of the Tinseltown for a pretty long time.

Salman Khan and the former Miss World were so serious about each other that they had reportedly already planned their wedding. Not just that, Guru actress was very close to Khan’s family and used to be a part of all their events. The Devdas actress was BFFs with the Radhe actor’s sisters, Alvira Khan and Arpita Khan. But soon the world came crashing for their fans in 2001 when Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai had a fallout.

There was one night when at 3 AM, Salman Khan had gone to Aishwarya Rai’s apartment and was continuously banging the door but she wasn’t ready to open it. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor then threatened her and said that he would commit suicide if she didn’t come out of her house; after which the Mohabbatein actress finally let him in her house. Khan was apparently there to ask her for marriage, however, Ash was in no rush for the same.

Later, there were reports that Salman Khan had turned aggressive in the relationship, an information that went viral. Later in an interview, Salman Khan had said, “If you won’t fight, that means there is no love between you, I will not fight with an outsider; when we fight, it is all because of our love.”

The Miss World turned actress confirmed her breakup in 2002 and revealed that “Salman chapter was the worst” of her life.

“He (Salman Khan) would call me up after the break-up and talk rubbish. He suspected me of having affairs with my co-stars. There were times that he got physical with me, luckily without leaving marks. I would go to work as if nothing had happened,” she said at the time.

Soon enough, the Dhoom 2 actress started dating actor Vivek Oberoi and told him about Salman Khan’s abusive behaviour. He held a press conference to make the information public about ‘Bhaijaan’ and that’s when the rivalry between the two actors began. The Saathiya actor also revealed that Khan had made phone calls to threaten him. Since then it has been rumoured that Salman Khan had played an important role in the slump in Vivek’s career.

