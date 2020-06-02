Zaira Wasim REACTS To Trolls On Her Locusts Swarm Tweet & Says, “PS: I’m Not An Actress Anymore”

Zaira Wasim is often trolled for everything she does on social media. When she left acting, there was this huge controversy, backlash and support that came in for her. The Dangal actress has now reacted to one of the tweet reactions on her ‘Locust Swarm Attack’ where she mentioned a Quran verse on the same.

It all started last week when actress Zaira Wasim tweeted a Quran verse on ‘Locust Swarm Attack’ and wrote on Twitter, “So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self explained: but they were steeped in arrogance- a people given to sin” -Qur’an 7:133”.

“So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self explained: but they were steeped in arrogance- a people given to sin” -Qur’an 7:133 — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) May 27, 2020

Reacting to the same, Tarek Fatah who happens to be a Canadian journalist, tweeted “Indian Muslim actress @ZairaWasimmm mocks her own countrymen as being victims of Allah’s wrath. This is how she explains locust swarms.”

Indian Muslim actress @ZairaWasimmm mocks her own countrymen as being victims of Allah's wrath. This is how she explains locust swarms. https://t.co/vpqRcnXwbD — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) June 1, 2020

Now, Zaira Wasim came out and clarified her statement and wrote, “Asalamualaykum Uncle Fateh.” She wrote that she never claimed that the locust attacks in multiple states of the country were a sign of God’s wrath. “While I too agree making claims like `this is wrath or a curse’ when the world is going through so much is a really insensitive one, I wish to also emphasise that making a claim on our own as big as It’s a wrath or curse of Allah upon any land* is a statement one is making on behalf of Allah, which is actually a religiously irresponsible one and a sin and also a claim I never made, let alone mock anyone.”

Talking about the unnecessary fuss around her tweet, the Secret Superstar actress wrote, “My tweet was completely taken out of context and blown out of proportion and none of the opinions, whether good or bad, define the reality of my intentions, for that is between me and My Rabb, and something which I’m not even going to explain, for I’m only accountable to Allah and not His creation.”

Wasim further wrote, “The world is going through a tough time and a lot of hatred and bigotry already, the least we could do is not add more to it.”

She concluded by saying, “P.S I am not an actress anymore.”

Zaira Wasim is one brave woman who knows how to handle a situation at such a young age.

