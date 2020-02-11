Post Tax Evasion Row, Thalapathy Vijay Returns To Master Sets; Receives GRAND Welcome!

Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay who happens to be one of the most followed actors from the South recently received a heartwarming welcome from his fans on the sets of Master. The Tamil star had tough days recently following interrogation from the Income Tax sleuths along with raid at his residence, and properties after suspicion of tax evasion on the remuneration of 30 crores which he had received for his last release, Bigil.

It was on last Wednesday when the Income Tax sleuths visited the sets of Vijay’s upcoming action thriller Master to question him, following which they took the Tamil superstar along with them in their vehicle to his residence in Chennai for investigation purpose. The raid and questioning of the actor lasted for two days, and it was only last Thursday evening the actor cleared all the investigation as no unaccounted money was seized from the Mersal star’s residence or properties, and the actor has all the records in place with no evasion in tax payment.

The next day i.e Friday when Vijay joined the sets of Master at Neyveli to resume his shoot had a heart touching experience, as the superstar was received by his fans with applauds and cheers, as they poured their hearts out for their favourite star.

Vijay was so touched with all the love from his fans that he made sure to make it memorable for them. The Bigil actor went on top of his vanity van and clicked a cool selfie with his fans following which yesterday evening he shared the picture on his Twitter handle with a thank you message.

Talking about Vijay’s action thriller Master, the shoot for some crucial and action sequences are currently going on at Neyveli mines in Tamil Nadu.

The actioner which is being helmed by Lokesh Kangaraj has Makkal Selvan aka Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer also has Andrea Jeremiah, Nasaar, Malavika Mohanan along others in pivotial roles.

Music for the film is being composed by Kollywood music sensation Anirudh Ravichander.

Master is expected to hit big screens on 9th April.

