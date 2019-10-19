Pooja Hegde: “Prabhas Is  A Complete Foodie, He Loves To Eat & Feed”

Gorgeous actress Pooja Hegde is one of the most sought after actresses not just in Bollywood, but down South too. Pooja who was last seen opposite Varun Tej in Telugu action thriller Gaddalakonda Ganesh is over the moon following the film’s success.

The actress who is currently busy with promotions of her Bollywood Diwali release Housefull 4, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror had all good to say for Baahubali star Prabhas with whom she is paired for her next which has been titled Jaan.

Pooja in the interview stated that Prabhas is a complete foodie, as he loves to gorge on delicious home made meals and also loves to feed everyone working with him.

As the actress said, “He loves to eat and loves to feed. His cook brought great food for us on the set.”

Talking further about Prabhas, Pooja also added, “It is amazing that something as big as Baahubali happened to such nice person. He is so chilled and considerate.”

Talking about her film Jaan, the actress stated that it is one of the best scripts she has ever come across, as Pooja said, “It is set in 1970s Europe. The scale is humungous and it is one of the best script I’ve come across.”

Reportedly, Prabhas will be seen playing the role of a palm reader in the period romantic flick and Pooja will be seen as a school teacher. Though nothing yet has been officially confirmed.

The Prabhas starrer will be a trilingual film which will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Jaan is being helmed by KK Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by UV Creations.

