Isha Ambani Announces New Category ‘Jio MAMI Reliance Foundation Award’ Starting Next Year

The Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star will have a new category of award next year onward, Isha Ambani has announced.

From the 2021 edition of the festival, the Jio MAMI Reliance Foundation Award will be honouring films on social issues.

“I am proud to announce that starting next year, we will be launching the Jio MAMI Reliance Foundation Award for the best films on social issues. The award will recognise cinema that explores social cause and delivers a strong societal message. This will be a year-long engagement for us and I am really looking forward to seeing the impact this can potentially have,” said Isha Ambani, while speaking at the festival launch on Thursday evening.

She added that she had graced the event on behalf of her mother Nita Ambani: “I am here today on behalf of my mother who co-chairs Jio MAMI.”

Festival chairperson Deepika Padukone extended a warm welcome to everyone with a smile. “Cinema has the ability to break preconceptions and open our eyes to stories and lives completely different from our own. It has the power to evoke empathy, foster kindness and experience innocence. In the age of digital streaming and social media that slowly but surely is isolating us, the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image binds us without boundaries, without inhibitions and most importantly, without fear. As an artist who truly believes in the power of cinema, I say we need this now more than ever before,” she said.

Deepika added: “Many of you are probably wondering why I am here and that the role of a chairperson is for someone older, wiser. Many others believe that I am too young, too mainstream or too tall. But I am here primarily for two reasons. I am here because I want to learn and because I want to give back. And give back to a community that has given me so much, my identity to begin with. In my new role as the chairperson, I am committed to help achieve the Academy’s every vision. For any mistake that I may make along the way, consider that my learning.”

This year, the Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star has close to 190 films in its official line-up including over 50 debuts, 13 world premieres, spanning 53 countries and 49 languages. The festival takes place from October 17 to 24 in Mumbai.

