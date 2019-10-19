Baahubali: Prabhas, SS Rajamouli & Team Gear Up For Screening At Royal Albert Hall

It was in the year 2015 when filmmaker SS Rajamouli took Indian cinema to a whole new level with his magnum opus Baahubali: The Beginning. The film when released had set cash registers ringing at box-office not just down South but also in Bollywood. The film went on to break several records in the Indian film industry, as it went on to become the first Indian film to bag a whopping 100 crore plus at the box office that too in a short span of just two days after its release.

The latest news related to the film is, the lead cast of Baahubali series i.e Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Anushka Shetty along with Rajamouli and music composer M.M Keeravani have landed in London for the screening of Baahubali: The Beginning today at prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London.

Early today Rajamoulitook on Instagram to share a pic of Baahubali team from London along with a caption which read: “The #RoyalReunion for all of us in London!! Excited for tomorrow’s unique rendition of #Baahubali background score at the @RoyalAlbertHall..:)”

It was last week when Prabhas had shared the details on his Instagram account with the details related to the premiere that is scheduled to take place today:

“It’s going to be an experience of a lifetime seeing the score of our film #Baahubali being played LIVE at the Royal Albert Hall. I can’t wait to be a part of this moment and I’m looking forward to seeing you all there!”

It with success of the Baahubali series that the lookout for the Indian film industry especially for the South Indian film industry changed from a world cinema point of view and gave its own identity and strong image in front of the cine lovers across the globe.

