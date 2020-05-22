Ponniyin Selvan Actress Trisha Relishes Homemade Pav Bhaji Amid Lockdown

Southern star Trisha enjoyed gorging on homemade pav bhaji amid lockdown.

The actress took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a photograph of the yummy dish and wrote: “Homemade pav bhaji”.

She also also shared a birthday message for southern superstar Mohanlal, who turned 60 on Thursday.

Trisha who is quite active on Instagram with over 2 Million followers shared a photograph of herself with the star and wrote: “Happy birthday to the finest human being and the best actor I know.”

The actress currently has multiple projects lined up. She will be seen in “Ponniyin Selvan”, “Raangi”, “Sugar” and “Ram”.

She was last seen on the big screen in 2019 released Petta. The actress was paired opposite superstar Rajinikanth in lead. The action drama was helmed by filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj.

Trisha in her career spanning close to two-decade has acted Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada films, and is still one of the most sought after actresses down South.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!