Gorgeous actress Pooja Hegde is on a roll in her acting career. The young actress has her kitty full with big projects from Bollywood and Tollywood. The latest buzz is that the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress has been approached for a Telugu project opposite Mollywood heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan.

As per a report from 123telugu.com, Pooja Hegde has been narrated the script before the lockdown. She will supposedly sign in the project once things get back to normal. Same goes with Dulquer Salmaan.

Reportedly, the yet to be titled film will be helmed by Hanu Raghavpudi, and it will be bankrolled under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited by the makers.

Talking about Pooja Hegde, the actress who kickstarted 2020 on a good note with super hit venture Ala Vaikunthapurramloo opposite Allu Arjun has two massive projects under her belts. The projects that we are talking about are Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Telugu project #Prabhas20 opposite Baahubali star Prabhas.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan who was last seen in Tamil romantic-comedy-thriller Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal also has a couple of big South projects in the form of Malayalam crime thriller Kurup, and Kollywood venture Hey Sinamika opposite Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal.

