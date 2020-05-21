Silk Smitha’s Look-Alike Thara RK Sets TikTok Ablaze With Her Videos

It was in the year 1979 when actress Vijayalakshmi Vadlapati aka Silk Smitha made her filmy debut with Malayalam film Pushyaraagam. It didn’t take much time for the actress to win the hearts of cine-goers with her sensuous moves in songs. Following which she went on to rule all four major languages down south, as she became an integral part of every second film in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil languages.

The actress was well known all across for her beauty and for her sizzling dance numbers. Now a woman named Thara RK who looks strikingly similar to Silk Smitha has taken TikTok by storm.

Thara RK has been winning hearts of TikTokers with her beauty and lip sync videos to Silk Smitha’s songs. She has close to 270K followers in TikTok with over a whopping 3 Million likes.







Talking about Silk Smitha, in her career spanning 17 years, the actress has acted in 450 films including Hindi ventures. She breathed her last on September 23, 1996.

It was in the year 2011 when Silk Smitha became one of the hottest topics for discussion among cine-goers following her character which was portrayed by none other than Vidya Balan in filmmaker Milan Luthria’s superhit, The Dirty Picture.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!