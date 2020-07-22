Tollywood heartthrob Nithiin has been making headlines all across for his upcoming wedding on July 26. Just 4 days ahead of his wedding, the Telugu actor took the Internet by storm, as he got engaged today morning.

Nithiin took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable picture of himself with fiance Shalini. One gets to see the cute couple with smiles, as Nithiin can be seen exchanging rings with Shalini.

The Bheeshma actor along with the picture from the ring ceremony had a caption that read, “Aaaand ENGAGED!! “

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Must add that Nithiin looks his best dressed in a kurta, and Shalini too looked gorgeous in a traditional red saree.

The ring ceremony took place at the actor’s residence in Hyderabad, with only close family members from both sides in attendance.

For those unversed, Nithiin and Shalini will take wedding vows this coming Sunday (26th July) at Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. The wedding will also have Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao in attendance.

Below are some of the adorable wishes which Nithiin’s fans hade for him and his fiancee Shalini.

#Nithiin gets engaged to #Shalini in a small ceremony today. The couple is set to tie the knot on 26th July in Hyderabad. #Congratulations @actor_nithiin pic.twitter.com/B4QizGSIlr — 1000 Friends of the South (@1000_south) July 22, 2020

Speaking on the work front, Nithiin who was last seen in Bheeshma opposite Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in Telugu romantic drama, Rang De. The film has national award winning actress Keerthy Suresh opposite Nithiin in lead.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!