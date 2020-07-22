Nithiin Gets Engaged To Fiance Shalini Ahead Of Their Lockdown Wedding Later This Month, Fans Pour In Best Wishes For The Couple(Pic credit: Instagram/actor_nithiin)
Tollywood heartthrob Nithiin has been making headlines all across for his upcoming wedding on July 26. Just 4 days ahead of his wedding, the Telugu actor took the Internet by storm, as he got engaged today morning.

Nithiin took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable picture of himself with fiance Shalini. One gets to see the cute couple with smiles, as Nithiin can be seen exchanging rings with Shalini.

The Bheeshma actor along with the picture from the ring ceremony had a caption that read, “Aaaand ENGAGED!! “

Must add that Nithiin looks his best dressed in a kurta, and Shalini too looked gorgeous in a traditional red saree.

The ring ceremony took place at the actor’s residence in Hyderabad, with only close family members from both sides in attendance.

For those unversed, Nithiin and Shalini will take wedding vows this coming Sunday (26th July) at Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. The wedding will also have Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao in attendance.

Below are some of the adorable wishes which Nithiin’s fans hade for him and his fiancee Shalini.

Speaking on the work front, Nithiin who was last seen in Bheeshma opposite Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in Telugu romantic drama, Rang De. The film has national award winning actress Keerthy Suresh opposite Nithiin in lead.

