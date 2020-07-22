Ram Gopal Varma's Power Star Trailer Gets Leaked, Filmmaker Announces Refund For Those Who Paid To Watch It

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma never fails to grab the limelight for his controversial doings. The Satya maker who has been making headlines from the past few weeks for his upcoming directorial ‘Power Star‘, was recently slammed by Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan’s fans for trying to malign the image of the actor with his film. And also for the fact that the film has Pawan Kalyan’s doppelganger who be playing lead with character name ‘Prawan Kalyan’

Ram Gopal Varma was slated to release the trailer of Power Star this morning at 11:00 am but it got leaked way before the release time. A Couple of days back, the filmmaker had put up a series of posts on Instagram where he stated that the trailer will be showcased as per pay per view basis. And to watch the trailer one must pay 25 rupees.

However, with the trailer getting leaked, Ram Gopal Varma had a series of posts where he mentioned that he suspects that it is the work of one of his office staff.

“POWER STAR trailer which was supposed to release at 11 AM today has leaked out ..we suspect that it is the work of one of our own office staff..we take full responsibility and all people who paid for the trailer will be returned their money ASAP”

The filmmaker had yet another post, in which he mentioned that those who paid money to catch the trailer will be refunded as soon as possible.

“Since the trailer is already leaked out, we have no choice but to release the hires version officially on YouTube which will be done in around an hour repeat that all people who paid for the trailer will be returned their money ASAP”

