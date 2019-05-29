After De De Pyaar De, Rakul Preet is right now in news for her upcoming film NGK. The film is special because it brings two of the popular actresses; Rakul herself and Sai Pallavi together.

Now there is a piece of great news for the fans of Rakul and Sai as both actresses have come together for a pre-release event of the film. Have a look at the photos-

It’s such a pleasure to see both of them attending the pre-release event of NGK together and we are sure their fans might be on top of the world right now.

Interestingly, there were rumours about things not going well between Rakul and Sai on the sets of NGK. However, Rakul denied the reports in a recent interview and said that there are no issues between her and Sai. Dismissing the news completely, she called it a mere rumour. Talking about their characters in the upcoming film, she said that they are portraying two very strong characters in the upcoming movie and that she is very happy about that.

NGK stars Suriya as the lead hero. Sai Pallavi plays the wife of the hero; a character named Mythili. Rakul on the other plays the character named Vanathi. Directed by ace filmmaker K. Selvaraghavan, the Tamil film slated to release on May 31, 2019.

