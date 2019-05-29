Salman Khan On Disha Patani’s Comment: “What Age Difference Is She Saying?”

The promotional campaign is in a full swing for anticipated Eid release, Bharat. The movie features superstar Salman Khan in five different looks, which is why the fans are rooting badly for this film to arrive. Apart from Salman and Katrina Kaif’s renowned pair, Bharat also has an unusual pairing of Khan with Disha Patani, which is stealing all the attention with their chemistry in Slow Motion song. Recently, the actress stated that she might not be able to work with the 53-year-old actor in future, to which the Dabangg star has quirkiest yet logical reply.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Disha Patani quoted, “Ali sir called me with a role which is more of a special appearance. I heard him out and since the character is that of a trapeze artiste alongside Salman sir, I came on board. Honestly, I don’t know if I will ever get to work with Salman sir again. Even Ali sir told me this while narrating the script.”

“Obviously because of the age difference between us. In Bharat, it is acceptable because that portion shows Salman sir in his 20s and 30s so, it was an immediate “yes”. He is a wonderful human being and very hard-working. I got to learn a lot from him. That aside, Bharat is special because I had never done a film set in a different era”, she added further about the age barrier.

When asked about Disha’s statement, Salman Khan stated, “Why? What age difference she is saying? I’m doing a film with a 17-year-old now”, reports ETimes.

Seems like Salman’s answer is in the reference of Inshallah, which marks his collaboration with Alia Bhatt.

