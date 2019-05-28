Salman Khan’s much-awaited Eid 2019 film Bharat is just a few days away from its release. The hype around the film is extraordinary and is set for a big opening day. But more than a big opening day, the eyes will be on a big lifetime business.

His recent films like Tubelight and Race 3 couldn’t justify their hype and proved to be great disappointments. Yes, Tiger Zinda Hai broke some records though. Bharat is being looked up to create new records and end the bad time of the superstar. Considering the fact that it brings the trio of Salman-Katrina-Ali back after Tiger Zinda Hai, the fans can just get ready for the celebration.

Here are my most favourite 16 Salman Khan starrer films. The question is will Bharat enter this list?

1. Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

There has been so much said about this Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon starrer comedy film. Initially a Box Office failure, the film later went on to become a cult comedy film which is still remembered for Salman-Aamir’s partnership and some crackling dialogues.

2. Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994)

One of the oldest Salman Khan starrer films which I thoroughly loved and in fact can still watch. There’s something about the family drama in this film which is different from other Rajshri films and makes it the best ever movie from the production house IMO. Salman and Madhuri’s romance is just icing on the cake and never fails to warm the cockles of my heart.

3. Karan Arjun (1995)

One of the most iconic Bollywood films ever. Karan Arjun is remembered for the way it brought Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together. The Rakesh Roshan directed film still lives in the hearts of fans for its story, drama, star cast and of course the dialogue, “Mere Karan Arjun Aayenge!”.

4. Judwaa (1997)

Another cult comedy film starring Salman Khan in lead, in fact in a double role. Judwaa was a Box Office bonanza for fans when it released back in 1997. The film featured Karisma Kapoor and Rambha as lead heroines. A sequel to the film starring Varun Dhawan along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu was released in 2017 and proved to be a Blockbuster.

5. Biwi No.1 (1999)

David Dhawan’s Biwi No. 1 was one film in his No. 1 series which didn’t have Govinda for an exception. The film starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen and Anil Kapoor in important roles was a fun watch.

6. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

An epic romantic film which can still make anyone cry. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed movie will always remain one of the best Salman Khan films ever. The film also has a special place in the hearts of fans because it was his last film with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

7. Tere Naam (2003)

A film which took the stardom of Salman Khan on a different level altogether. The superstar gave his career’s one of the best performance in this film. The story and the music was another great highlight of this romantic film with a tragic ending.

8. Garv (2004)

Salman Khan played a cop for the first time in Garv and proved his mettle as the action star. He had an incredible screen presence in the film and mouthed some stunning dialogues. The movie still has a hair raising effect on me.

9. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004)

The comedy caper brought Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar together for the first time. Also starring Priyanka Chopra, MSK remains one of the most entertaining Bollywood films ever.

10. Kyon Ki (2005)

Starring Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Rimi Sen, Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff in important roles, the film is just another beautiful film in the superstar’s filmography.

11. Partner (2007)

Another comedy film which is a major highlight in the 3-decade career of Salman Khan. Partner is remembered for its comedy, music and bromance of Salman and Govinda. Itni Khushiiii!!!! hui is movie ko dekh ke kya bataau.

12. Wanted (2009)

Prabhudheva’s Wanted gave Salman Khan a much-needed respite when he was struggling to get success at the Box Office. The film was among the biggest Hits and one of the most entertaining films of 2009.

13. Dabangg (2010)

Dabangg – Do I need to say anything about this film? The film gave Salman Khan his one of the most iconic characters ever i.e. Chulbul Pandey and brought back his luck at the Box Office. It also started a trend of back to back Blockbusters for Salman. The third part of Dabangg is currently on floors and will release by the end of this year.

14. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

The Kabir Khan directed film talked about humanity and love over religion. Bajrangi Bhaijaan is one Indian film on which every Indian might be proud of. The film is also Salman’s highest grosser ever.

15. Sultan (2016)

The sports drama and romantic film, Sultan starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma is one of the most loved films of the superstar. The Ali Abbas Zafar directed film is also among the few films to enter the 300 crores club.

16. Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

The top grosser of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Tiger Zinda Hai was the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger (2012). The film remains as one of the most entertaining films starring Salman.

Which is your favourite film among these? Also, let us know if you love any other Salman starrer film which is not mentioned here.

