Double The HOTNESS! Mandana Karimi & Sunny Leone Pair Up For A Horror Flick

Actress and model, Mandana Karimi will be seen in a horror movie titled, Coca Cola, which also features bombshell, Sunny Leone. Karimi gained huge popularity after featuring as a contestant in Bigg Boss 9.

Coca Cola will be directed by Prasad Tatineni and produced by Mahendra Dhariwal and Paramdeep Singh Sandhu. The film to go on floors in June in Noida. It will feature Sunny Leone in the lead role.

Speaking about the film, Mandana Karimi quoted, “I bagged the film after several rounds of auditions. I haven’t done a film for almost a year and a half, ” reports Mumbai Mirror.

Talking about her character, she added, “I can’t tell you much except to say I’ve never done anything like this before. I’ve lost a lot of weight and will have short hair.”

She also shared the experience with Sunny Leone in Bigg Boss and other events. “She’s lovely, we both have a huge surprise for you guys,” Karimi adds.

Actress Mandana Karimi has rejected a web series offer for her pet dog Elvis.

“I got a call from one of the major production houses and they told me that they have a very interesting role for my pet dog,” Mandana said in a statement.

“I was taken aback. It was difficult for me to digest it and without giving it a thought, I said no. Shooting for films is a hectic task. With lights and gruelling schedules, it takes a toll on health,” she added.

