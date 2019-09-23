Nayanthara Teaches Love Action Drama Co-Star Nivin Pauly & Gang How To Pose

The very beautiful Nayanthara who was last seen on the big screen opposite Mollywood heartthrob Nivin Pauly in Malayalam venture Love Action Drama which released on occasion of Onam this month is quite satisfied with the positive reaction which the film is been receiving.

It was yesterday when the film’s producer and Nayanthara’s co-star Aju Varghese took on Instagram to share a funny moment from the set of the film.

Talking about the video, one gets to see the ‘Lady Superstar’ instructing her fellow co-stars how to pose for a group photo.

About Love Action Drama, the romantic-comedy venture is been directed by Dhyan Sreenivasan and Co-produced by Visakh Subramaniam and Aju Varghese.

The Malayalam venture so far has had a decent run at the box office and has earned good reviews from Movie goers down south.

From the film front, Nayanthara has a big release in the form of Surender Reddy’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy opposite Chiranjeevi.

Apart from the Nayanthara and Chiranjeevi, the magnum opus also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kiccha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupati, Tamannaah Bhatia along with others in major roles.

So far the teaser, posters, trailer and the title song has been very well received by the audience.

The periodic film is been produced by Tollywood star Ram Charan under his production house Konidela Production Company.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will hit the big screen on 2nd October in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Currently, the actress is busy shooting for Tamil venture Netrikann.

