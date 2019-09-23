Laal Kaptaan: Saif Ali Khan Starrer Gets A NEW Release Date!

Eros International & Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Production’s epic action drama, Laal Kaptaan starring Saif Ali Khan is in buzz all over from the very start. The film’s first poster was revealed in May this year and teaser which was unveiled last month were very much liked by the audience.

The latest news related to the film is, this afternoon the Tanu Weds Manu director took to Twitter to announce a new release date of the film along with its new poster.

As the filmmaker’s tweet read: “Revenge is all he seeks and his HUNT reveals tomorrow, #LaalKaptaan, in theatres from 18th October. #SaifAliKhan @cypplOfficial @ErosNow @Nopisingh @zyhssn @deepakdobriyal #ManavVij”

The release date of the film has now been pushed by a week, as its earlier release date was 11th October.

There has been massive anticipation surrounding the film ever since it was announced, given that it portrays Saif Ali Khan in a never-seen-before avatar. The star steps into the shoes of a Naga Sadhu, out on a dramatic journey is ridden with drama, revenge, and deceit.

Directed by Navdeep Singh who earlier has helmed Anushka Sharma starrer NH10.

Apart from Saif, Laal Kaptaan also stars Manav Vij, Zoya Hussain, Deepak Dobriyal and Simone Singh in major roles.

