Here’s Why ‘Succession’ Writer Jesse Armstrong’s Acceptance Speech At Emmy Awards Got Censored

“Succession” writer Jesse Armstrongs acceptance speech was censored after he mentioned immigration at the stage of the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony here.

Armstrong won the award in the Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series category.

Fox censored the audio during Armstrong’s acceptance speech, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“Quite a lot of British winners. Maybe too many. Maybe you should have a think about those immigration restrictions,” said Armstrong, who is British.

The next several seconds of his speech appeared to have been bleeped out, which led to an outrage on Twitter.

Attendees reported that Armstrong made a jab at US President Donald Trump’s restrictive immigration policies by repeating the president’s comment about “s**hole countries”.

According to dailymail.co.uk, in January 2018, Trump asked a group of reporters: “Why are we having all these people from s**thole countries come here?”

“Succession” beat out fellow nominees “Better Call Saul“, “Bodyguard”, “Game of Thrones“, “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Killing Eve” with the win.

