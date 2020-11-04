Namrata Shirodkar’s Throwback Wedding Photos Prove That Marriages Are Made In Heaven

During this time, when we are surrounded by marriage news left, right and centre, actress Namrata Shirodkar too has taken us down memory lanes by sharing a couple of throwback pictures. Along with sharing them, she also made a point stating that marriages are made in heaven.

The image she shared on Instagram features two throwback wedding pictures. One picture in the collage she shared is of the day she tied the knot with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. The other image in the post is a black and white from her parent’s wedding.

Sharing the image, Namrata Shirodkar captioned it, “Picture-perfect ‘Then And Now’ moment! The coincidence is uncanny! Life comes a full circle.. Marriages.. made in heaven!”

Namrata Shirodkar made a name for herself in Bollywood by featuring in films like Hero Hindustani, Vaastav: The Reality and Bride And Prejudice among others.

She met hubby Mahesh Babu on the sets of the 2000 Telugu hit Vamsi. Shirodkar and Babu tied the knot in 2005. The couple welcomed their first child, Gautam in 2006. Their daughter, Sitara, was born almost six-year later in 2012.

This isn’t the first time actress Namrata Shirodkar has shared throwback pictures on social media. In August, she took to social media and recalled the moment she won the Miss India crown in 1993. Sharing a video from the beauty pageant, Namrata wrote on Instagram, “The excitement, the butterflies, the craziness of it all… its all about that moment …one life is all we’ve got. Go on and make it worthwhile.. Dream big!! The one thing that you have that nobody else does is YOU’. This has always been my mantra!! For all the girls who dream make it happen… nothing is impossible.”

What are your thoughts on this post of Namrata Shirodkar? Do you agree with her?

