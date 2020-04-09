Namrata Shirodkar Shares A Cute Throwback Picture With Mahesh Babu & Sitara Amid Lockdown

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu’s better half Namrata Shirodkar never fails to make heads turn with adorable family pictures which she shares on her Instagram handle. Namrata who has a whopping 1.6 million followers this morning took to the photo-video sharing app to share an adorable throwback picture.

In the picture, one gets to see Namrata along with hubby dearest Mahesh Babu and their little angel Sitara when she was a toddler. Sitara looks cute as a button in the picture dressed in pink flashing her heartwarming smile.

Along with the picture, Namrata also had a sweet message for her followers amid current crisis, as her message read, “Rummaging through my albums… Memory therapy ❤️❤️❤️ for the soul! Just decided each one for each day to make me happier and look at life more positively in these trying times…😍 Love makes our world go around… everyone who believes that photographs make you happy and heal your soul should give it a try! Stay home stay safe❤️

Major throwback to when @urstrulymahesh was shooting for ONE in London❤️ My son is missing in the picture 😘😘wonder what he was up to😀 @gautamghattamaneni @sitaraghattamaneni #ThrowbackThursday”.

Talking about Mahesh Babu, the Telugu star who was last seen on the big screen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, is reportedly in talks with Geeta Govindam maker Parsuram for his next film.

