FRIENDS Reunion Led To MASSIVE Bets; Matt LeBlanc’s Latest Statement Ruins It All!

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry will be the only squad we’ll forever look upto! And when the FRIENDS reunion was announced, it left the fans across the world elated. But did you know bets were being placed at rates larger than ever?

Yes, you heard that right! It was all happening in Ireland where post the first announcement of the special episode, fans were going online and placing bets on whether or not the FRIENDS reunion will take place. Post COVID-19, many felt that the ongoing pandemic will lead to cancellation of the entire plan and the episode supposed to go on-air on 23rd and 24th March has yet not been shot.

Boylesports witnessed the odds of the reunion episode shoot from 1/8 to 1/20 but post the ongoing situation it saw a fall of as much as 1/5. However, with Matt LeBlanc’s latest revelation hinting at the FRIENDS episode being very much on the cards, the betting for once and all, has now been suspended.

In a conversation with the Irish Mirror, Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports revealed about it all as, “A Friends reunion was backed into 1/20 back in February, but due to COVID-19, there were doubts about the unscripted special ever being recorded and that eventuality had drifted out to 1/5. That all changed on Wednesday morning following the comments made by Matt Le Blanc that the reunion has already been secretly filmed forcing us to suspend the market.”

Matt LeBlanc who plays Joey Tribbiani in FRIENDS, has claimed that “we got the band back together without the instruments!” when he appeared on a pre-recorded segment for “The Kelly Clarkson Show” this week.

“It’s the six of us together talking about the good old days,” added the actor.

