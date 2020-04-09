Dear Tanishk Bagchi, You Can Remake A Song But Will Not Always Be Able To Remix The Soul

Music plays an important role in every person’s life. It helps us calm our minds and cheer our mood. Songs and its lyrics help us to express our feelings and thoughts that we often fail to say out in words. That’s why some songs become very dear to us and end up being our favourites forever. One such special song for me was ‘Masakali’. Composed by AR Rahman, during my school days, I used to dance to this lovely melody from Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor’s Delhi-6. At that time, I was 14 and I was obsessed with this track. Also, Mohit Chauhan’s infectious voice added the magic to Rahman’s wonderful composition.

However, yesterday, when Tanishk Bagchi’s recreated version of Masakali 2.0 came out, I felt like my childhood memories were ruined. The song features two very good looking actors of Bollywood – Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. But even their performance couldn’t help me to like the new version. Just like me, many people are not happy with Bagchi’s interpretation of Masakali. AR Rahman himself shared a post detailing the efforts that went behind making the original, recommending fans to enjoy his composition.

Delhi-6 director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra also suggested bewaring of the remix as, “it will damage your eardrums.” Masakali’s lyricist Prasoon Joshi said that the makers of the recreated version have insensitively utilised their song. These are some amazing Bollywood talents that Tanishk Bagchi has disappointed with Masakali 2.0.

This isn’t the first time Bagchi has received criticism for remixing good old Hindi songs. His versions of Chatur Naar, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Gazab Ka Hai Din, Chamma Chamma, Zilla Hilela, Ek Toh Kum Zindagani, Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare, Jhalak Dikhlaja Reloaded and many others were also not well received. Yet, he didn’t stop!

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2017, Bagchi had stated that he never wanted to remake a song. The music composer said, “I actually never wanted to do a remake, but I got the opportunity to make the music for ‘The Humma song’ for Ok Jaanu and that is how I actually got into remaking a song.”

Looks like it’s time to remind Tanishk Bagchi of his own statement. His original compositions like Bolna, Baarish, Sweety Tera Drama, Kanha, Tera Hua, and Makhna to name a few, are loved by the audience. They testify his talent to make original music. I hope after receiving flak for Masakali 2.0, Tanishk stops recreating Hindi songs and focuses more on delivering some memorable originals.

Dear Tanishk Bagchi, stop recreating iconic old songs as we have our fond memories and emotions attached to them.

