Mahesh Babu Expresses His Gratitude Towards Telangana Police Force For Their Relentless Hardwork Amid Global Crisis

Post donating 1.25 crore to various relief funds amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu this morning took to his Twitter handle to thank Police force from the state of Telengana for their hardwork and efforts that they have been putting in to keep citizens safe following global crisis.

The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor tweeted, ” I want to take this moment to wholeheartedly thank the Telangana police force for spearheading the battle against COVID-19. Their relentless hard work is absolutely outstanding.”

I want to take this moment to wholeheartedly thank the Telangana police force for spearheading the battle against COVID-19. Their relentless hard work is absolutely outstanding. pic.twitter.com/RKFS5HgWsD — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 9, 2020

Out of 1.25 crore donation, Mahesh Babu has contributed 50 lakhs each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana’s Chief Minister’s relief funds. He further donated 25 lakhs to lend a supporting hand to meet the basic needs of many daily wage workers from the Telugu Film Industry who are going through tough times following halt in the shoot of films and TV serials.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu who is currently making use of quarantine by spending quality time with his family was last seen in Anil Ravipudi’s action drama Sarileru Neekevvaru.

The film which released on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti in January had cash registers ringing, following its outstanding run in theatres.

The film which was premiered on TV a couple of weeks back on festive of Ugadi had shattered all previous TRP records in Telugu Film Industry.

