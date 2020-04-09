Shruti Haasan On BFF Tamannaah Bhatia: “She Doesn’t Feel The Need To Be Mean About People Or Judge Them”

Shruti Haasan who is the daughter of legendary actor Kamal Haasan, has earned a name for herself in both Bollywood and South Indian films. She is famous for her roles in films like, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Gabbar, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Rocky Handsome and many others. Recently, she spoke about her friendship with the fellow actress Tamannaah Bhatia.

The young actresses are said to be BFF for quite some time now and are going strong in their friendship. Recalling her first meeting with Tamannaah, the Vedalam actress asserted that they met at the backstage of Filmfare awards. However, their friendship didn’t take shape overnight as they have different interests. Then time played an important role in their relationship and as their trust developed, they became great friends.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Shruti stated – “Tamannaah is someone I genuinely respect. She is a very patient, kind and calm person and I had learnt a lot from her. The most important thing is that she is brutally honest about what she feels to herself. She doesn’t feel the need to be mean about people or judge them,”.

Shruti also revealed that they have a few things in common as well. She stated that they both care a lot about the people they are close to. She added that they care about their lives and believe in ignoring the negative. Shruti Haasan asserted that both Tamannaah and herself live their lives on their own terms.

On the professional front, Shruti is currently working on Tamil movie Laabam with Vijay Sethupathi and Telugu family entertainer Krack opposite Ravi Teja.

