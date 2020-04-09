After Sooryavanshi & Coolie No. 1, Jaaved Jaaferi Joins Karan Johar’s Takht

Karan Johar’s Takht is one film that is highly anticipated and been there in the talks for a long time now. The filmmaker has done one of the biggest casting coup ever with the likes of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Apart from youngies, we will get to see senior actors like Anil Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film. Now, there’s one veteran Jaaved Jaaferi in the list and we are already dying to see him.

While talking to PTI, Jaaved Jaaferi revealed that he is part of Takht. He also disclosed some details about his character. Speaking about his part in the period drama, he said, “I’m playing the head priest of Shah Jahan’s court. I’m the qazi who is in charge of all the religious affairs. It’s a very strong part.”

Apart from Takht, he is also part of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1.

Meanwhile, Takht came in the line of fire after a controversial tweet by the film’s writer Hussain Haidry about Hindus.

The hashtag #BoycottTakht was one of the top trends on Twitter, with netizens slamming Haidry for allegedly defaming Hindus in his tweets. According to the reports, Hussain’s Twitter account was locked but screenshots of his tweets with phrases like “Hindu terrorists” went viral, with people slamming him.

The majority of the tweets have been directed towards filmmaker Karan Johar, urging him to remove Hussain from the team of Takht, or else they would boycott the period drama.

