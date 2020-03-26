Takht Faces Another Financial Setback? Fox Star India Cuts Ties With Karan Johar Directorial: REPORTS

Karan Johar has been religiously putting pieces together to bring to life his dream project Takht. While it has hit a roadblock due to Coronavirus outbreak, seems like there is one more block in the way. If reports are to be believed, Fox Star India who were partners to Karan in producing Takht have pulled back and here’s what is being said.

The reports in Bollywood Hungama claims that Fox Star India has faced a lot of financial setbacks in 2020 with both their films Chhapaak and Panga underperforming. Looking at this they have decided to reassess their line up.

For the unversed, Fox Star and Karan Johar’s Dharma have collaborated on several projects successful and not in the last decade. The report says that this might be the end of the Dharma and Fox collaboration. With Fox Star CEO Vijay Singh stepping down, the studio is re-examining their collab with Karan.

And seems like the wrath of the re-examination has been laid on Takht that was supposed to be the most expensive collaboration between the banners. While there is no confirmation from either of the sides, Takht is set to hit the big screens on December 24, 2021.

Takht is a period drama starring the ensemble including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. Set in the Mughal era, the film was supposed to go on floors soon.

