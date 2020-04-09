Anushka Shetty’s Heartfelt Message For People Across The World Amidst Global Crisis Is Need Of The Hour

The world has come to still due to coronavirus pandemic. People are left with no option but to stay home amid lockdown. Just like millions across the globe even our favourite celebs are practicing precautionary measures like self-quarantine and social distancing. But at the same time, they also are assuring to keep a check on their fans and followers by sharing videos and notes on awareness on their social media handles

It was on Tuesday when Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty took to her Instagram handle to share an heartfelt note with an emotional message for people across the world.

The actress had a strong message and made it a point that its time for people across the world to stand united irrespective of time and geographical boundaries, with love and prayers. Anushka also thanked health care workers in the note who has been constantly working by risking their health to keep us safe.

Fans and followers of Anushka had praises and appreciation for putting in her thoughts through words with a heartfelt message.

Anushka who was last seen on big screen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, will next be seen in thriller, Nishabdam.

The actress in Nishabdam will be seen playing role of a mute artist. The film also has R.Madhavan in lead, as he will be seen playing the role of a musician.

The Anushka Shetty starrer which is bene helmed by Hemant Madhukar will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada languages.

