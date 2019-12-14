Mookuthi Amman: Nayanthara Commences The Shoot Of Her Upcoming Spiritual Drama

Versatile actress Nayanthara who was last seen on the big screen opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Bigil, has kick-started the shoot of Mookuthi Amman. It was only this week when the actress joined the star cast of Mookuthi Amman which went on floors late last month with a muhurat puja in Kanyakumari.

As per multiple reports, the actress in the film will be playing the titular role and will be seen as a goddess in the Tamil spiritual venture. Following which the actress will go vegan from the start until the end of the film’s shoot.

The Nayanthara starrer is being helmed by RJ Balaji who also plays the male lead in the film. Mookuthi Amman also has Malayalam actress Urvashi, Smruthi Venkat, Moulee and others in pivotal roles.

Mookuthi Amman is produced by Ishari K Ganesh under Vels Film International banner.

Talking about Nayanthara, the actress was in the news early this week all across social media sites and the Internet following pictures of her and her beau Vignesh Shivan following their visit to a famous Temple in Kanyakumari.

Nayanthara also happens to be in news for her upcoming release Darbar which has the actress opposite Superstar Rajinikanth.

The film is been helmed by filmmaker A R Murugadoss and is bankrolled under the Lyca film production company.

The action thriller has Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty as the lead antagonist.

The Rajinikanth starrer is slated to hit big screens on 9th January 2020 in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!