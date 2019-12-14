Kareena Kapoor Khan Opens Up On 50-Year-Old Actor Romancing 21-Year-Old Actress In Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all geared up for the release of her upcoming film, Good Newwz. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.

In her career so far, Kareena has been a part of interesting films where she played various characters. From Shahid Kapoor to Akshay Kumar, she has romanced actors of every age. Recently, Akshay revealed that when he was working with Bebo’s sister Karisma for a film, Kareena was quite young.

During an interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about the age gap between a male and a female actor. In Bollywood, a 50-year old actor romances a 21-year-old actress and it is shown very normal. But when an older actress is starred opposite a younger actor, the filmmakers make it a point to show that the woman is older and she is romancing a man younger than her. So what are her thoughts on Bollywood filmmakers portraying an older actor and an older actress’ characters differently when it comes to romance?

The actress answered, “That mindset is how people are that of course, she is a divorcee, a 50-year-old. Hopefully now, I’m also older, I’ll definitely do that kind of part and break that norm also. Because why not? That should be the case? People do fall in love.”

She added, “Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are different generations, they fell in love. Saif Ali Khan and I are different generations. So what is the big thing? Producers mindset has to change.”

Meanwhile, recently Sonakshi Sinha also opened up about the age difference between an actor and an actress. She had stated, “Honestly, if I was, I was at an age of 50, I would feel odd romancing a guy who’s 22-years-old.”

