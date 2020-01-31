Miss India: Keerthy Suresh’s Family Drama Gets A Release Date

Miss India: South actress Keerthy Suresh is on a roll in her career. The gorgeous actress who was last seen in a full-fledged role in Thalapathy Vijay’s in 2018 released Sarkar, followed by a small yet an important role in Nagarjuna starrer Manmadhudhu 2 last year, has her kitty full with projects in multiple South Indian languages.

The latest news related to the National Award-winning actress is, as per multiple reports the makers of Keerthy’s much-awaited family drama Miss India has zeroed in for its release on March 6, 2020. The premiere of the film in the US will be on March 5, 2020.

The Keerthy starrer is being helmed by Narendranath and is bankrolled by Mahesh S Koneru of East Coast Productions company.

Miss India also has Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Bhanushree Mehra along with others in key roles.

Keerthy Suresh also has a couple of big projects in her kitty in the form of ace filmmaker Priyadarshan’s Malayalam period drama Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham with Mohanlal in lead, and also Siruthai Siva’s Tamil action-drama with superstar Rajinikanth in lead.

Keerthy was recently in news all across following her walkout from Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan, a sports drama based on the life of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!