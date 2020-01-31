Koimoi Recommends BoJack Horseman: A Perfect Weekend Binge-Watch Filled With Content, Social Issues & Dark Humour

Koimoi Recommends BoJack Horseman – A Netflix original is not your regular animated show to watch. Created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the series is a dark comedy which focuses on very important topics – from depression to sexual assault in the film industry.

Director: Raphael Bob-Waksberg

Language: Primarily English

Available on: Netflix

The main character of the series is BoJack Horseman, a humanoid horse who was once popular because of his TV show ‘Horsin’ Around’. However, nothing lasts forever in the acting industry and similarly, BoJack proves to be just a one-show wonder. But people still remember him for his popular show.

The lead character of this show is entirely flawed just like every person is. BH lives his every day with lots of self-loathe, excessive drinking and going to his manager and former lover Princess Carolyn for everything problem in his professional life.

Many characters like Diane Nguyen, Todd Chavez, Princess Carolyn, Mr Peanutbutter and others try to help him time and again when he ends up messing up everything. However, the show rightly shows us that one cannot be helped if they aren’t ready to help themselves.

Along with taking us on Bojack Horseman’s journey of self-hatred, carelessness and egocentrism, the makers have smartly driven the narrative by mentioning social issues like sexism in the film industry (especially Hollywood), women rights, highlighting #MeToo, abortion, gun violence, deaths and much more.

What makes this series binge-worthy is, of course, the intelligent and important content but also the touch of dark-comedy in every episode. You will laugh a lot and also end up contemplating on what the series highlights.

Actors Will Arnett, Alison Brie, Aaron Paul, Amy Sedaris and Paul F Tompkins have voiced for the characters Bojack Horseman, Diane Nguyen, Todd Chavez, Princess Carolyn and Mr Peanutbutter.

The series has a total of 6 seasons and today, the second part of the final season is streaming on Netflix. If you are looking for an interesting and content worthy binge-watch for this weekend, Koimoi recommends you, BOJACK HORSEMAN!

