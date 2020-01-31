Shah Rukh Khan Collaborates With Sanjay Mishra For ‘Kaamyaab’ & It’s Not What You Think

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan to announce his next ever since his last outing ZERO tanked at the box office. Well, the wait is finally over and Shah Rukh Khan has confirmed his next titled Kaamyaab. But before you get your horses running, let us break it to you that SRK will only be producing the film under his banner Red Chillies and not act in it!

Kaamyaab narrates a bitter-sweet story about the character actors and their struggles in Bollywood. Red Chillies Entertainment is all set to bring ‘Kaamyaab’ to the mainstream audiences in India.

The film stars a pool of talented actors from the industry, led by Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal along with Sarika Singh and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles and is helmed by debutant director Hardik Mehta, who has also won a National Award for his short film Amdavad Ma Famous.

Gaurav Verma, COO, Red Chillies Entertainment shares, “The film has received global recognition and we want to bring it to larger audiences as it’s an extremely entertaining and heartwarming take on our industry and we are sure it will win a lot of hearts”.

Kaamyaab which is slated to release on March 6th 2020, is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma. The film is a Drishyam Films production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment.

