Bigg Boss 13: Not Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana Reveals REAL Reason Behind Broken Marriage & It’s Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 is witnessing an altogether different phase right now with real-life connections of different contestants being a part of the Salman Khan hosted show. From Mahira Sharma’s brother to Vikas Gupta for Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee for Rashami Desai, the house is filled with noises. Ex-contestant Himanshi Khurana too came to support beau Asim Riaz and is now opening up about her broken marriage.

In a promo shared by the makers, Himanshi can be seen talking all about it to co-contestant Arti Singh and her connection Kashmera Shah. She mentioned how she’d been laying in bed for days after she was evicted out of the house as her fiancé Chow would ignore her, and no one from her to be in-laws bothered to ever inquire. “Mai laash ki tarah padi hui thi room me, mere paagalon wale haal ho gaye the,” said Himanshi.

Furthermore, she revealed to how they started ignoring her ever since she came out of the house, and while everyone thought it was Asim Riaz, it was actually Shehnaaz Gill who was the reason behind it. Himanshi had previously too revealed to how Shehnaaz is really close to Chow’s elder brother and there had been problems in the relationship because of it.

The Punjabi singer went onto claim that in the entire Shehnaaz VS Himanshi viral tiff, her in-laws would still support her rival.

For the unversed, Himanshi was engaged prior to her entry in the Bigg Boss house. While she maintained her dignity all long, Asim Riaz confessed to her how he was fallen for her and wants to take the relation forward. Salman Khan during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode too blamed Asim for his confession which reportedly led to their marriage being called off.

