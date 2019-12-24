Minnal Murali: Tovino Thomas’ Superhero Film Goes On The Floors

Mollywood heartthrob Tovino Thomas who recently wrapped Akhil Paul’s Forensic, yesterday kick-started his next, a superhero Malayalam venture titled, Minnal Murali. The dashing actor who has strong 3.5 Million followers on Instagram, yesterday took to his account to share the film’s poster.

The actor along with the film’s poster shared some important details related to the film, as he wrote: “And my next, Minnal Murali starts rolling from today. This one is special on me as we plan to release it in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi simultaneously next year. Incredible to be teaming up with @ibasiljoseph , @weekendblockbusters @sameer_thahir and the stellar team behind Minnal Murali. Taking a moment to express my gratitude and seeking all support, encouragement, and prayers as you all always have been giving me. Really looking forward to this one. Onam 2020 it is ⚡⚡Hell yeah ! 😊”





One will get to see Tovino in a new role in the film, as the actor will be seen portraying the character with superpowers.

The Tovino Thomas starrer also has Tamil actor Guru Somasundaram, Femina George, Aju Varghese, Harishree Ashokan along with others in pivotal roles.

Minnal Murali is being helmed by director Basil Joseph. With Minnal Murali it is for the second time where the director-actor duo of Basil and Tovino have teamed up for a film project.

Prior to Minnal Murali, Basil & Tovino had worked together for 2017 release Godha.

Minnal Murali is bankrolled by Sophia Paul under Weekend Blockbusters banner.

The Tovino Thomas starrer is slated for release on the auspicious occasion of Onam in 2020.

The film will hit big screens in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Telugu languages.

