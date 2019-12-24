Dabangg 3: Salman Khan Gives Kichcha Sudeepa A Heartfelt Gift & It Is…

The most anticipated film of the year Dabangg 3 has already made its way to our hearts and also gave us the scariest villain of the year Balli Singh that is Kichcha Sudeepa.

Just like seen on screen where Salman Khan and Sudeep go loggerheads as worst enemies, their real-life friendship is something we cannot just take our eyes from.

Dabangg 3 star, Salman Khan recently gifted Sudeep a jacket which had the most heartfelt print on it of Salman Khan’s most beloved pet who passed away.

Ecstatic about this gesture, by his Dabangg 3 co-star Sudeep took to his Instagram and shared an adorable picture and he writes , ” A line SK sir said when he put this jacket on to me. I never thought I would ever part with this jacket” .

He got his favourite pets pic painted on this jacket in its memory. I know what it means to part with something that’s deeply connected. Thank u for this luv sir.”

The brotherly bond shared by them has been winning over all hearts and good wishes.

The movie has been doing really well on the box office and the fans have nothing but praises for Sudeep.

The film has been directed by Prabhudheva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films. It has released successfully all over the nation.



