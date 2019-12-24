Good Newwz Box Office Advance Booking (3 Days Before Release): Picking Up The Pace!

Fans can’t wait for the Good Newwz storm to hit the theatre screens this Friday. The movie starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh in lead, is a comedy drama revolving around the subject of IVF and is stated to be the biggest ‘goof up of the year’.

While things in terms of the pre-release buzz have been working really well including the posters, trailers as well as the songs, the craze for ticket bookings is seeing an upward trend too. Let’s check out the major centres across the country to analyse the advance booking trends across the country:

Mumbai

Things seem to be working at a little slow pace in Mumbai. As per the advance booking trends, only around 5-10% shows are in oranges or filling fast at this moment. However, there are still 3 days to go, and an upward trend will be witnessed as the release day comes closer.

Delhi & NCR

Delhi has been one of the major centres for Akshay Kumar, and the team has also indulged into full force promotions in the city. While the advance booking here too remains in the range of 10-15%, one will have to wait for the advance booking awareness to spread and that is when the real momentum will be picked in terms of Good Newwz.

Hyderabad

The movie is picking up pace in this centre too. So far, the advance booking trends remain in the range of 10-15% shows in oranges or filling fast.

Bangalore

Only 5% shows have been booked in Bangalore, but the fact that the movie is filled with cine goers, and specially when it comes to Akshay Kumar and his comedy film, there’s nothing to worry so far.

Punjab

Although the advance booking hasn’t started in the state yet, taking in consideration the massive craze for Diljit Dosanjh and his work, one expects a major contribution at the box office from the centre.

