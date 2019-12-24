Good Newwz Box Office: Will Akshay Kumar Score A Hattrick Of Double Centuries In Single Year With This Upcoming Film?

Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar is all set to end an extremely successful 2019 on a happy note with his last offering of the year, Good Newwz. The film has successfully made the audience excited with its trailers and music and is now set to rock the yearly and all-time top charts.

12 years back, it was the year 2007 when Akshay Kumar had 4 back to back hits in 1 year. Namastey London, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hey Babyy & Welcome all four did very good business in that year and even Welcome was 2nd highest grosser of 2007. After that, he gave back to back hits even in 2016 & 2017.

Now in 2019, he is back in a bigger way.

Akshay started his year 2019 with Kesari which proved to be his solo highest grosser of All Time by crossing Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Kesari did a business of 153 crores. Next was Mission Mangal which did a business of 200.16 crores and proved to be his first double century. Akshay followed his success streak with another double century i.e. Housefull 4 which earned 206 crores.

Now that Good Newwz is all set to hit the cinemas with huge expectations and there’s a holiday period of New Year in between, one can expect the film to give Akshay his 3rd back to back 200 crores grosser and that too in a single year.

Well, that won’t be too easy because the content will have to be as good as the trailer but if it happens, it will be a ‘Great Newwz’ for Akshay, his film producers and fans. Isn’t it?

