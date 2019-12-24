Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Bashes Kangana Ranaut, Sister Rangoli Chandel Comes To The Rescue

Yesterday the makers of Panga unveiled the trailer of the film starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari the film also stars Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta and Richa Chadda in pivotal roles.

During the trailer launch Kangana spoke about the ongoing protest of CAA and said, “When you protest, the first thing that’s imp is that you don’t turn violent. In our population, only 3-4% ppl pay tax, others are actually dependent on them. So, who gives you the right to burn buses, trains & to create ruckus in the country?”

Responding to her statement, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia responded to her statement and slammed the Queen actress. He tweeted saying that brutality and damage of public property are a very brutal way of reacting. He said that it is against humanity and law and India is not dependent on taxes from 3 percent of the population. He pointed out that right from servicemen, labourers and even the rich people pay taxes. He said that even labourers pay indirect taxes when they buy an inexpensive packet of salt or people who go to watch movies also pay taxes and hence everyone is responsible for the income of actors.

Here are the tweets:

हिंसा और पब्लिक प्रोपर्टी को नुक़सान पहुँचाना तो हर हाल में ग़लत है, यह इंसानियत और क़ानून दोनो के ख़िलाफ़ है. ..

पर यह देश सिर्फ़ 3% लोगों के टैक्स पर dependent नहीं है. एक सामान्य नौकरीपेशा, यहाँ तक कि एक दिहाड़ी मज़दूर से लेकर अरबपति तक, देश में हर आदमी टैक्स देता है. 1/3 https://t.co/nCHv3tnX4e — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 24, 2019

एक दिहाड़ी मज़दूर भी जब बाज़ार से माचिस या नमक का पैकेट ख़रीदकर लाता है तो टैक्ससहित क़ीमत देकर आता है. चंद अरबपतियों से मिलने वाला इनकम टैक्स ही केवल टैक्स नहीं होता है. 2/3 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 24, 2019

और हाँ! एक सामान्य दिहाड़ी मज़दूर भी…जब सिनेमा देखने जाता है तो …फ़िल्मी सितारों की करोड़ों की कमाई में योगदान भी देता है और इस देश के लिए टैक्स भी देता है. अब सोचिए कौन किस पर dependent है?

3/3 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 24, 2019

Responding to Deputy CM’s tweet, Kangana’s sister, Rangoli Chandel replied to his tweet and said, “Sir ji Kangana is clearly talking about income tax here, please don’t twist her statements, either way, please don’t burn public property”.

Sir ji Kangana is clearly talking about income tax here, please don’t twist her statements either way please don’t burn public property 🙏 https://t.co/SztpL6MlBU — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 24, 2019

If you use highways pay toll tax or buy salt and pay tax that’s not income tax, please know if you use resources you pay cos government is cultivating it from collective money…(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 24, 2019

(contd)….holding borders for us and giving us a government so we arnt enslaved by foreign or antisocial forces and if you use more infrastructure you pay more kisi pe ehsaan nahin hai… 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 24, 2019

Well, the Ranaut sisters clearly don’t hold back when it comes to the country or the BJP government.

