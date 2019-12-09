Mamangam: Mohanlal Takes On Twitter To Wish Mammootty & Team Good Luck For Their Period Venture

Megastars Mammootty and Mohanlal are two pillars of Mollywood. The duo who have shared the same screen space over 50 times in their filmy career share a great friendship, and have immense respect for each other’s work.

Recently, Mohanlal took on twitter to wish good luck to Mammootty for his upcoming release Mamangam.

The Lucifer actor’s tweet read: #Mamangam releasing onDecember 12th Best wishes to @mammukka and to the whole team.

#Mamangam releasing on December 12th

Best wishes to @mammukka and to the whole team pic.twitter.com/1kzNaj1cNf — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 8, 2019

Talking about Mammootty’s Mamangam, the film is based on the Mamangam festival, which used to be held once in 12 years at Thirunavaya on the banks of the river Bharatapuzha in Kerala.

Mammootty in the film will be seen as a warrior named Chevar who leads his group of warriors known as Chaaverukal in a war against their arch-rival, the Zamorin rulers.

Mamangam is said to be one of the costliest films made in Malayalam film industry.

The magnum opus also stars Unni Mukundan, Prachi Tehlan, Malavika Mohanan, Mohan Sharma, Anu Sithara, Neeraj Madhav along others in important roles.

Mamangam is been helmed by M.Padmakumar, and it is produced by Venu Kunnappilly for Kavya films.

The Mammooty starrer will hit big screens on 12th December in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil languages.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!